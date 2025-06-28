West Ham United edging closer to agree deal for 14-goal striker

West Ham manager Graham Potter (Photo by Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images)

West Ham United have emerged as serious contenders to sign highly rated Saint-Etienne striker Lucas Stassin this summer, as the Hammers look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 20-year-old Belgian forward has attracted significant interest across Europe following his impressive performances in France.

According to French outlet Team Football, RC Lens already have an agreement in place to sign Stassin, but the player’s future is still far from settled, with West Ham now making the most concrete move to secure his signature.

The Hammers are keen to beat their European competition to the punch as they aim to add a new forward to their attack.

West Ham United are ready to sign a new striker

West Ham are prepared to meet Saint-Etienne’s valuation, with a fee in the region of £15 million expected to be sufficient to prise the forward away from the French club.

While Saint-Etienne have no immediate desire to lose their prized asset, their financial reality and the opportunity to maximise Stassin’s transfer value could lead to a deal being struck in the coming weeks.

With the futures of Michail Antonio and Danny Ings uncertain, the need for fresh, long-term attacking options is clear, and Stassin’s potential has impressed the Premier League club.

Stassin’s development in France and his involvement with Belgium’s youth national teams underline his pedigree.

He scored 14 goals and provided eight assists last season in an impressive individual season for his team.

Hammers need depth in their attack

His signing would not only add depth to West Ham’s striker department but also signal the club’s intent to invest smartly in emerging European talents.

As negotiations continue, West Ham fans will be watching closely to see if the club can finalise a deal for Stassin, who could become a key part of their plans.

The Hammers are also looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer and Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez has caught their attention.

