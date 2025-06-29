(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Chelsea have shifted their transfer focus towards securing the signing of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion, intensifying negotiations as they look to add further firepower to their attack following the capture of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The Blues completed the signing of Bynoe-Gittens yesterday after the young winger successfully completed his medical, marking a statement of intent from Chelsea as they continue to refresh their attacking options.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has now reported that the Blues are making yet another attacking move in the transfer market by intensifying their efforts to sign the Brighton attacker.

Chelsea involved in talks with Brighton for Joao Pedro

Talks with Brighton are progressing, with Chelsea keen to move swiftly to secure the 23-year-old, who has impressed in the Premier League.

Newcastle United have also shown strong interest in Pedro, submitting two offers for the Brazilian in recent weeks, both of which were rejected by Brighton as they hold firm on their valuation of one of their prized assets.

Newcastle remain keen but face an uphill battle with Chelsea now pushing ahead in negotiations, looking to finalise a deal before the competition intensifies further.

Pedro wants to leave Brighton for an ambitious move

Brighton, while reluctant to lose Pedro, are prepared to engage in discussions if Chelsea meet their financial demands, recognising the player’s ambition to take the next step in his career.

Pedro represents not just a signing for the present but an investment in a player whose potential ceiling is high, with the Brazilian’s ability to operate across the front line, providing versatility to manager Enzo Maresca.

The South American has been described as an “incredible” football player by Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler.

