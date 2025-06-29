Approach made: Premier League rivals make move for Liverpool star Harvey Elliott

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are among several Premier League clubs exploring the possibility of signing Harvey Elliott from Liverpool this summer, with the talented midfielder reportedly open to a move away from Anfield following the arrival of Florian Wirtz.

Elliott has shown his brilliance whenever he has received the opportunity to play for the Reds but those opportunities have been limited due to other players being ahead of him in the pecking order.

With the Premier League champions now signing Wirtz from Leverkusen, Elliott is wondering about his future at Anfield and whether a move away from the club this summer would be the right decision for his career.

Tottenham enquire about Liverpool star Elliott

According to TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey, Spurs have formally enquired about Elliott’s availability, sensing an opportunity to secure the 22-year-old.

Elliott could now be on the move as Liverpool reshape their midfield under new manager Arne Slot, who sees Wirtz as a central figure in his plans going forward.

Elliott, who has two years remaining on his current Liverpool contract, has reportedly accepted that his chances of consistent starting opportunities may be limited following Wirtz’s arrival.

The Reds are prepared to consider offers for the England U21 international, with a valuation set at over £40 million.

His high work rate, pressing ability, and creativity could be useful for new Tottenham manager Thomas Frank who has joined the club recently.

Premier League clubs are keen on Reds star

Fulham, where Elliott developed through the academy, are reportedly interested in a return, while Newcastle United, Everton, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Brentford, and West Ham United are all monitoring the young English midfielder.

Conference League winners Chelsea are on alert and looking at the developments surrounding Elliott with interest.

Along with the Premier League clubs, RB Leipzig are also keen on signing the Reds star.

Tottenham will need to move decisively if they wish to secure the 25-cap England U21 star ahead of their rivals and add the promising talent to the team as part of their summer rebuild.

