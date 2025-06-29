Arsenal logo at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal wanted to sign Nico Williams during the summer transfer window, but they have now turned their attention towards Karim Adeyemi.

The Gunners are now looking at potential alternatives, and they have identified Karim Adeyemi as a potential option, as per Fichajes. The Borussia Dortmund attacker has done quite well in recent years, and he could prove to be an excellent addition.

The 23-year-old will add pace, flair, and goals to the side. He is one of the fastest players in European football, and he will add some much-needed unpredictability and cutting edge in the final third. He scored 12 goals last season and picked up nine assists.

The player has been linked with Manchester United as well. Chelsea are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Arsenal need attacking depth

Arsenal need more depth on the flanks if they want to do well next season. Gabriel Martinelli was quite underwhelming, but Arsenal lacked the depth to rotate the side last season.

They will be hoping to win the league title and do well in the UEFA Champions League as well. They need more quality on the side. The 23-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. The opportunity to play for Arsenal could be exciting for the German international as well. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at a high level.

Arsenal have been pushing for major trophies regularly, and they will be an attractive destination for players.

Karim Adeyemi could be a future asset

It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old can hit the ground running in the Premier League. He has the technical attributes to adapt to English football, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the London club.

Adeyemi is still quite young, and he could improve with coaching and experience. Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture talented players at Arsenal, and he could play a key role in the development of the German attacker as well.