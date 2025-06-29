Joao Pedro is set to join Chelsea (Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

Chelsea have agreed their second deal in 24 hours, with another new attacker set to join up with Enzo Maresca’s squad.

After signing Liam Delap earlier in June, Chelsea have still been in the market for another striker option to go alongside the former Ipswich man and Nicolas Jackson. They have been linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike, but in the last couple of weeks, they have settled on Joao Pedro as their main target.

And despite having competition from Newcastle, Chelsea have now managed to get their man.

Chelsea reach agreement with Brighton to sign Joao Pedro

As reported by David Ornstein, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Brighton to sign Pedro. A fee in excess of £50m has been finalised between the two clubs, with the 23-year-old set to pen a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro had been prioritising a move to Chelsea from the start, despite Newcastle’s strong interest. He has been keen to move to London for the next stage of his career, and that is what he will do later this summer.

But first, Pedro will be in action in the United States. Ornstein has revealed that Chelsea will add the Brazil international to their squad for the Club World Cup, with a player registration window set to open next week ahead of their quarter-final tie against Palmeiras.

Pedro will become the second player in as many days to make the move to Chelsea, who agreed a deal to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the weekend. Maresca will have an abundance of quality in attack for next season, but firstly, he will be focused on achieving success in the Club World Cup to go alongside their victory in the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League.