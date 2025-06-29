Confirmed soon: Sky Sports reporter claims Liverpool transfer is only a matter of time

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on, during a pitch inspection. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tomorrow marks a significant milestone in Jarell Quansah’s career, with the Liverpool defender set to complete his medical ahead of a transfer to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The deal, valued at €30 million plus add-ons, will see the highly rated England U21 European champion sign a contract with Leverkusen until 2030, with all documents prepared for completion early this week.

The latest update regarding the transfer of the Liverpool star has been provided by Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Quansah has been one of Liverpool’s impressive emerging talents showing maturity beyond his years.

Liverpool agree to sell Jarell Quansah

However, with Liverpool’s recent moves in the market and the need for Quansah to play regular first-team football at this stage of his development, the Reds have agreed to sanction the move to Leverkusen.

As part of the agreement, Liverpool will retain a buy-back clause that becomes active from the summer of 2027, allowing them to re-sign Quansah for €60 million.

At Leverkusen, Quansah is expected to replace Jonathan Tah who has joined Bayern Munich as a free agent this summer.

Quansah’s impending arrival is viewed as a major coup for Leverkusen who have appointed former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager this summer.

Quansah wants more playing time away from Anfield

For Quansah, the move represents an exciting step in his career, providing the platform to establish himself in one of Europe’s top leagues while playing under a manager renowned for developing young talent.

The deal is expected to be officially confirmed within the next 48 hours, pending the successful completion of the medical on Monday.

With Quansah on his way out, the Reds are exploring the opportunity to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer. The England defender is high on the agenda at Anfield this summer as they look for defensive depth in the squad.

