Decision made: Arsenal star is leaving the club tomorrow after five years

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Thomas Partey will officially leave Arsenal when his contract expires tomorrow, with the decision now final after the club and the player were unable to reach an agreement on a new deal, according to journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic.

An official announcement from Arsenal is expected in the coming days, bringing an end to the Ghanaian midfielder’s five-year spell in North London.

Partey, 32, joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 after the club activated his £45 million release clause, arriving with the expectation of adding physical strength and power in their midfield.

During his time at the Emirates, Partey played a key role in helping the Gunners transition into Premier League title contenders, showcasing his ability to break up play, drive forward with the ball, and dictate the tempo in midfield.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey is heading out of the club

However, Partey’s time at Arsenal has been marred by frequent injuries, which have prevented him from maintaining consistent form across full seasons.

With the club now agreeing a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and Christian Norgaard from Brentford, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder is being allowed to leave the club.

Despite discussions over a potential contract extension, both parties were unable to find a mutual agreement, with Arsenal looking to refresh their midfield.

Partey’s departure marks the end of an era, with the Ghanaian leaving having been a key part of Arsenal’s resurgence under Arteta, helping the club secure Champions League qualification and competing for the Premier League title in recent seasons.

Partey has several admirers in Europe and Middle East

Interest in Partey is expected to be high, with clubs in Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Turkey monitoring his situation, as well as potential interest from European clubs looking for an experienced midfielder on a free transfer.

For Arsenal, the departure of Partey will open up a valuable squad spot and free up wages, allowing the club to push ahead with their summer recruitment plans to add further depth and quality to their midfield.

