Leeds United and Everton are among clubs keen on signing Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old could be on the move this summer in search of regular playing time. According to TBR football, several Premier League clubs have enquired about his situation, and they are monitoring him closely.

Elliott needs a move

Elliott has proven himself to be a capable performer in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool. However, he has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot. He might need to leave the Premier League champions to play more often, and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Leeds and Everton can provide him with an exit route.

Both clubs have enquired about him, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up with an official offer.

Leeds and Everton could use Harvey Elliott

Leeds need more quality in the final third, and the 22-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles, and he will improve them going forward. They have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they could be an attractive destination for the young attacker. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Bitter rivals Everton are keeping tabs on him as well. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to let the player join their cross-town rivals.

Former Liverpool player Neil Mellor has labelled the 22-year-old as a “special talent”. There is no doubt that he could develop into a top-class Premier League player with the right guidance. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to accept an offer for him this summer.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to bring the player to RB Leipzig. He should look to join a club where he will play regularly next season.