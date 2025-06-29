Leeds are plotting several signings this summer (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Leeds have already completed the signing of Jaka Bijol, but he may not be the only central defender to make the move to Elland Road this summer.

There are rumours that Pascal Struijk could now leave Leeds this summer, and although Bijol could be seen as his replacement, there will be a desire to add further depth in the central defensive department.

It’s clear that Leeds need significant reinforcements if they are to build a squad capable of avoiding relegation from the Premier League, and signing players experienced in English football’s top flight will be key. And Igor Julio is someone that fits the bill.

Leeds set sights on Brighton defender Igor Julio

As reported by El Diario Vasco (via LeedsUnited.News), Brighton are open to selling Igor, whom they signed two years ago from Fiorentina. The 27-year-old, who only featured 16 times across all competitions last season, is wanted by Leeds, but there will also be competition from Crystal Palace, Wolves and La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Curiously, Igor revealed earlier this year that he dreams of a move to Liverpool, which is where he has also urged Chelsea target Joao Pedro to move if he were to leave Brighton, which is expected to happen.

“I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It’s because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds make a move for Igor, but he is someone that would likely be in their price range. For now, he is one of a number of targets being considered in the offices of Elland Road.