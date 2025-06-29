Leeds favourites to sign Brighton star who dreams of playing for Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion Crystal Palace FC
Posted by
Leeds are plotting several signings this summer (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Leeds have already completed the signing of Jaka Bijol, but he may not be the only central defender to make the move to Elland Road this summer.

There are rumours that Pascal Struijk could now leave Leeds this summer, and although Bijol could be seen as his replacement, there will be a desire to add further depth in the central defensive department.

It’s clear that Leeds need significant reinforcements if they are to build a squad capable of avoiding relegation from the Premier League, and signing players experienced in English football’s top flight will be key. And Igor Julio is someone that fits the bill.

Leeds set sights on Brighton defender Igor Julio

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 23: Igor Julio of Brighton gestures during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Vitality Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

As reported by El Diario Vasco (via LeedsUnited.News), Brighton are open to selling Igor, whom they signed two years ago from Fiorentina. The 27-year-old, who only featured 16 times across all competitions last season, is wanted by Leeds, but there will also be competition from Crystal Palace, Wolves and La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Curiously, Igor revealed earlier this year that he dreams of a move to Liverpool, which is where he has also urged Chelsea target Joao Pedro to move if he were to leave Brighton, which is expected to happen.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester keen on move for defender with 253 Premier League appearances
17-goal striker turns down approach from Chelsea
Arsenal exploring deal for third striker amid Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres interest

“I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It’s because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds make a move for Igor, but he is someone that would likely be in their price range. For now, he is one of a number of targets being considered in the offices of Elland Road.

More Stories Igor Julio

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Skinflint Leeds hierarchy identify another target for Sunderpants to steal from under their noses which they have firmly shoved up their collective asses.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *