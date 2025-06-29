Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans as he celebrates victory. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Gonzalo Garcia during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old attacker is highly rated at Real Madrid, but he is unlikely to get regular opportunities with them next season. It would make sense for him to move on in search of regular playing time. Leeds are prepared to provide him with an exit route. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and Garcia would be a useful acquisition.

Leeds could use Gonzalo Garcia

He has been a reliable goal scorer at the youth level, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. Regular gametime in England could accelerate his development and bring out the best in him. Garcia has scored 28 goals this past season.

Meanwhile, Leeds are prepared to offer €20 million in order to get the deal done. According to Fichajes, it is the most attractive offer on the table for Real Madrid. Clubs like Sunderland, Real Oviedo and AS Roma are keen on the player as well. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking to negotiate a buyback clause in the player’s contract for a fee of around €30 million. It remains to be seen whether the English club is prepared to accept the offer.

Premier League move could be ideal for the striker

Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they need to improve the squad in order to do well in the top flight. They need more attacking depth, and a reliable goal-scorer could prove to be very useful for them.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal in the coming weeks.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the Club World Cup so far, scoring twice in three matches. There is no doubt that he is good enough to compete at the highest level, and he could be an asset for Leeds.

