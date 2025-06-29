Michael Keane will be a free agent this summer (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Leicester are looking to build a squad capable of making an immediate return to the Premier League in 2026-27, and defence is one of the area that will be addressed during the summer transfer window.

It was a dismal 2024-25 season for Leicester, who struggled across all areas – but especially in defence. And club officials will be keen to improve upon the return to the Championship, where they will be one of the favourites to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Market opportunities are being considered by the Foxes, and Michael Keane certainly falls into this category.

Leicester set sights on summer move for Michael Keane

As reported by Football Insider (via Foxes of Leicester), Leicester are interested in signing Keane, whose Everton contract expires on Monday. He will not be offered a new deal, which means that he will be a free agent from Tuesday onwards.

And Leicester are one of the clubs keen on signing Keane, who would be an experienced addition to their squad. Leeds have also been linked with the 32-year-old, who has made 253 appearances in the Premier League over the course of his career.

If there are Premier League clubs in for Keane, Leicester will surely find it difficult to secure his signature. But they would be able to offer regular football, which would give them an advantage on those in the higher division.

Keane will have big decisions to make on his next club, and given that pre-season will be underway soon for those interested in signing him, it would be no surprise to see a decision made imminently. Leicester have yet to offer a contract, but it would be no surprise to see an approach made for the defender, who has made 12 appearances for England.