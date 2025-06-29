Liverpool to receive enticing offer of more than €85 million for ‘really special’ star

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Al-Nassr remain determined to pursue Luis Diaz this summer, identifying the Colombian winger as their top target for the left-wing position despite Liverpool’s firm stance that the player is not for sale, according to Ben Jacobs.

Diaz, who has been the subject of interest from Barcelona, was reportedly open to a move to the Camp Nou, but it remains unclear whether he would consider a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr are prepared to test Liverpool’s resolve with an offer in excess of €85 million as they look to continue strengthening their squad in a bid to challenge for domestic dominance and further success in the AFC Champions League.

Liverpool have no intention of selling Luis Diaz

However, Liverpool, having already informed Barcelona that Diaz is a key part of Arne Slot’s plans moving forward, are unlikely to entertain discussions unless an extraordinary bid forces their hand.

Al-Nassr believe his profile suits perfectly with their vision of bringing star names to the Saudi Pro League. Yet, with Diaz focused on Liverpool and top-level European football, convincing him to move could prove to be Al-Nassr’s biggest challenge.

The Colombian winger has been described as a “really special” player by Jurgen Klopp in the past.

Meanwhile, the Saudi club is preparing contingency plans and will discuss several alternative left-wing options with incoming head coach Jorge Jesus.

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, who was approached by Saudi clubs in January, remains on the list despite maintaining his stance that he wishes to stay in Europe for the time being.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli has also been discussed as a potential target, with Al-Nassr admiring the Brazilian’s talent.

Saudi clubs are chasing several Premier League stars

Additionally, other Saudi Pro League clubs are also targeting left-wing reinforcements this summer, with Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho having been subject to multiple approaches.

As the Saudi Pro League continues its aggressive push to attract top European talent, Al-Nassr’s pursuit of Diaz, alongside the monitoring of Mitoma, Martinelli, Sancho, and Garnacho, reflects their ambition to bring in high-calibre players capable of elevating the league’s profile further.

However, with European clubs reluctant to lose key assets and players prioritising top-level football, it remains to be seen whether these pursuits will lead to successful deals in the coming weeks.

