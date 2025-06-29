Marc Guehi is expected to leave Crystal Palace this summer (Photo by Julian Finney - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to sign a new central defender this summer due to the impending departure of Jarrel Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, but the pursuit of their leading target has slowed down in recent days due to a difference in valuation.

It’s no secret that Liverpool are interested in Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace’s captain. The 24-year-old is expected to leave this summer due to his contract expiring in 2026, and his priority would be to join the Premier League champions over the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle, who have all shown interest in recent weeks.

But a move to Anfield may not come to fruition for Guehi, with Liverpool currently unprepared to step up their plans to sign him.

Liverpool move for Marc Guehi loses steam due to asking price

That’s because Liverpool are not happy with Crystal Palace’s valuation of Guehi, as reported by Ben Jacobs. The FA Cup winners value their captain at £45-50m, whereas the Reds would only consider doing a deal if his price was significantly lower, which they believe it should be considering that he can leave as a free agent in 12 months’ time.

It’s also reported that Liverpool will target a centre-back in the 18-22 age range if they decide to move on from Guehi, with that being the preference of sporting director Richard Hughes. Jorrel Hato is one of the players that they like in this regard.

Liverpool’s stance on Guehi gives hope to the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle, with Arsenal now looking to sign Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera instead. For now, it will be interesting to see whether other options are explored by Hughes, but those at Selhurst Park are standing strong in the face of significant interest.