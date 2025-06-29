Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo by Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been very active in the transfer market in recent weeks, and during this period, three major deals have been finalised: Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz have signed from Bayer Leverkusen, while Milos Kerkez joined from AFC Bournemouth earlier this week.

The deal for Wirtz was the most expensive, with over £100m having been spent to bring him to Anfield. And that signing brought a lot of delight to Liverpool supporters, although there has been some concerns raised about the pressure that the 22-year-old could be under.

Jurgen Klopp gives thoughts on Liverpool deal for Florian Wirtz

And those same concerns that have somewhat echoed by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who spoke on the signing of Wirtz during an interview with Welt.

“There’s no question about it, it’s an insane sum, and one that a player at Liverpool is aware of if things don’t go well for two or three games. We all agree that we’re talking about a great player here. I know I once said that I’m out if we pay €100m for a player, but the world is changing. That’s just the way the market is.

“He’s an outstanding player who can give any club something great. Whether he’ll make Liverpool even better remains to be seen.”

Klopp has been working with the Red Bull football group since returning to the game in January, but while he is no longer associated with Liverpool, he will be sure to keep a keen eye on their progress. And his interest is bound to be increased by the presence of Wirtz, his fellow German. For now, it remains to be seen how the former Leverkusen man gets on in Merseyside, where he will be one of the references in Arne Slot’s squad.