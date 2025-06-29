Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on, during a pitch inspection. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window.

A report from The Mirror claims that they are now closing in on a deal to sign the 24-year-old England international. The Crystal Palace defender has decided not to extend his contract at Selhurst Park, and he is seeking a new challenge. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite exciting for him.

Liverpool are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

Liverpool are well-placed to get the deal done

The report claims that Liverpool are in a prime position to get the deal done, and concrete talks between all parties will take place in the next 24 hours. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can wrap up the move quickly.

They have sanctioned the departure of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, and he is expected to complete his move to the German club tomorrow. Liverpool need to fill the void left by him, and signing Guehi would be an excellent decision. He is one of the best defenders in the league, and he could improve Liverpool defensively.

Can Liverpool offer Marc Guehi regular game time?

It will be interesting to see how Liverpool accommodates him in the starting lineup. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are currently the first-choice defenders at the club. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to switch to a back three next season. They have brought in two quality fullbacks, who are excellent going forward. Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez could be outstanding options for Liverpool as wing-backs next season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Guehi is likely to be available for a reasonable price because of his contract situation, and the move could prove to be a bargain.