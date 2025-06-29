Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, looks on. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Leicester have been relegated to the Championship, and the goalkeeper could look to move on this summer. He will look to compete at the highest level, and moving to the Premier League would be ideal.

West Ham need more quality and depth in the goalkeeping department, and Hermansen could prove to be the ideal acquisition. He has proven his quality in the Premier League with the Foxes last season, and he is certainly good enough for the Hammers.

The Hammers need an upgrade

Alphonse Areola was quite underwhelming last season, and more competition for places would be ideal. Signing Hermansen will not only add more quality and depth to the side, but it will also put players like Areola under pressure and force them to raise their performance levels.

“Mads Hermansen could be on his way to West Ham”, revealed journalist Gianluca Di Marco on tipsbladet. “The club [West Ham, that is!] really likes him, and it could be a good opportunity for him. I don’t believe he will stay at Leicester. And I think West Ham will be the right option for him.”

West Ham could use Mads Hermansen

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers come forward with an offer to sign the player. The Foxes will not want to lose him for cheap, and they will look to recoup as much as possible for the player.

Meanwhile, West Ham had a disappointing season last year, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need to sign quality players to do well next year. Signing a reliable goalkeeper should be one of their priorities.

They should look to improve the attacking unit as well. They have looked too toothless in the attack, and signing a reliable striker should be on their agenda.