Report: Man United will be forced to pay millions just to get rid of their own flops

Manchester United head coach / manager Ruben Amorim during a Premier League match (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United players Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony have been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The attacking trio do not have a future at Old Trafford, and they have been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks. However, a report from The Telegraph claims that it will not be easy for Manchester United to get rid of them.

Man United will need to pay the players to leave

All three players have long-term contracts at the club, and they are on substantial wages. Manchester United will have to subsidise their wages to get rid of the players. They will end up paying millions for the players to leave. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Rashford was on loan at Aston Villa during the second half of last season, and he did quite well with them. He has been linked with Barcelona recently. It remains to be seen whether he can find a suitable destination where he will play regularly.

On the other hand, Garnacho struggled for regular gametime at Manchester United last year, and he has been linked with multiple clubs in England and Italy.

As far as Antony is concerned, he was on loan at Real Betis during the second half of last season, and he was outstanding for the Spanish outfit. They are looking to sign him permanently this summer.

Manchester United decisions proving costly

Alejandro Garnacho reacts after Man Utd's defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final
Alejandro Garnacho to leave Man United this summer? (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United will be desperate to get rid of the three players, and they will look to cut their losses and move on. It remains to be seen whether they can agree on a reasonable payoff for the players.

The situation further highlights Manchester United’s below-par transfer dealings in recent seasons. Despite spending more money than most clubs, they have not been able to build a formidable squad, challenge for major trophies. In addition to that, they have failed to get the best out of most of their new signing as well.

