Report: Newcastle learn asking price for 21-year-old defensive target

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini this summer.

According to a report from Corriere della Sera via SportWitness, the 21-year-old defender will cost around €40-50 million this summer. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to pay up for him.

They have been tracking the defender for over a year. Manchester United has scouted him multiple times in the past as well.

Newcastle could use Giorgio Scalvini

He is a talented young defender with a bright future, and Newcastle need defensive reinforcements. They looked quite vulnerable at the back last season. However, the asking price is quite high, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out an agreement.

The 21-year-old could be a quality long-term partner for Sven Botman at Newcastle. The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be quite exciting for the player. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to test himself alongside world-class players.

Newcastle have an exciting project and a talented squad. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will look to fight for trophies. Scalvini will be tempted to join them. Convincing the defender will not be difficult, but Newcastle need to decide whether they are ready to break the bank for him.

More Stories / Latest News
Report: Liverpool in prime position to seal another signing, talks planned soon
Report: Man United will be forced to pay millions just to get rid of their own flops
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke
Leeds United willing to offer €20 million for 28-goal Real Madrid attacker

Asking price seems too high

Giorgio Scalvini in action
Atalanta’s Italian defender #42 Giorgio Scalvini eyes the ball during the Italian Serie A football match between Atalanta and Inter Milan at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on November 4, 2023. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP) (Photo by ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images)

The reported valuation seems quite expensive for a relatively unproven talent. Although his talent is beyond doubt, he is yet to prove himself consistently at the highest level.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can convince the Italian outfit to accept a more reasonable amount of money for the player. Meanwhile, Scalvini has the potential to justify the investment in the long term if he can adapt to English football quickly.

Time will tell whether Newcastle decide to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the player. Atalanta does not wish to accept a bargain fee for their prized asset, and the English club will have to pay up.

More Stories Giorgio Scalvini

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *