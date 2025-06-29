Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini this summer.

According to a report from Corriere della Sera via SportWitness, the 21-year-old defender will cost around €40-50 million this summer. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to pay up for him.

They have been tracking the defender for over a year. Manchester United has scouted him multiple times in the past as well.

Newcastle could use Giorgio Scalvini

He is a talented young defender with a bright future, and Newcastle need defensive reinforcements. They looked quite vulnerable at the back last season. However, the asking price is quite high, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out an agreement.

The 21-year-old could be a quality long-term partner for Sven Botman at Newcastle. The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be quite exciting for the player. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to test himself alongside world-class players.

Newcastle have an exciting project and a talented squad. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they will look to fight for trophies. Scalvini will be tempted to join them. Convincing the defender will not be difficult, but Newcastle need to decide whether they are ready to break the bank for him.

Asking price seems too high

The reported valuation seems quite expensive for a relatively unproven talent. Although his talent is beyond doubt, he is yet to prove himself consistently at the highest level.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can convince the Italian outfit to accept a more reasonable amount of money for the player. Meanwhile, Scalvini has the potential to justify the investment in the long term if he can adapt to English football quickly.

Time will tell whether Newcastle decide to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the player. Atalanta does not wish to accept a bargain fee for their prized asset, and the English club will have to pay up.