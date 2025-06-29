Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to improve their attacking unit this summer, and they have been linked with Anthony Elanga.

However, Nottingham Forest are demanding a substantial amount of money for the player, and Newcastle have identified Maghnes Akliouche as plan B.

Howe wants Anthony Elanga

According to a report from iNews, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe wants a Premier League-proven player, and therefore, he is preferring to sign Elanga over the Ligue 1 ace.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. There is no doubt that Elanga would be a quality addition for Newcastle. He could complete their attacking unit alongside Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification, and they need more cutting edge in the final third. They will be up against world-class teams next season, and they need more quality players.

The opportunity to join them could be quite exciting for the Nottingham Forest attacker as well. However, Newcastle will need to secure an agreement with his club. They are likely to demand a premium for him. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to overpay for the attacker.

They have had a £45 million offer rejected for the player.

Akliouche is a top talent

Akliouche is a talented young player as well, and he has a bright future. He has done quite well in France, and he has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League as well. He could be a cheaper alternative to Elanga. It will be interesting to see if the Newcastle manager is willing to change his stance and look at other options if a deal for Elanga does not materialise.

Newcastle must look to plug the gaps in their squad if they want to do well in the league and Europe next year. They have a talented team, but they need more depth on the side.