Report: Man United offered 25-goal hitman but deal depends on Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have the chance to strengthen their attack with Fiorentina striker Moise Kean this summer but the final decision will be taken by manager Ruben Amorim.

Having seen his attackers struggle at the club, Amorim is on the lookout for a new striker to lead his attack next season.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been inconsistent and the goal scoring issues that the Red Devils faced last season have been well-documented.

They finished 15th in the league last season with a negative goal difference. Signing a proven goal scorer this summer is a priority for them.

Man United offered Fiorentina striker Moise Kean

While Matheus Cunha has already arrived at the club and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo edging closer to a move, their spending on attacking players might not stop there.

According to Stretty News, Kean’s representatives have offered the 25-year-old Italian striker to Man United, viewing the club as a suitable next step following the most prolific season of his career.

The Fiorentina star scored 25 goals for the Italian club last season in all competitions, re-establishing himself as a clinical finisher after a few inconsistent years.

While Kean’s potential arrival is intriguing, the decision will largely depend on Amorim’s assessment of the striker’s suitability within his system.

The Portuguese manager is known for his attention to tactical fit and squad harmony, and any move for Kean would require the attacker to fulfill that criteria.

Kean has turned around his career

That said, his improvement at Fiorentina, both technically and tactically, suggests he could adapt well if given the right environment.

The attacker has also been linked with a move to United’s Premier League rivals Arsenal this summer. He has a £43.5 million release clause in his contract.

While there is no advanced negotiation with Fiorentina at this stage, the possibility of signing Kean remains an option that could be explored.

Having failed to sign Liam Delap earlier this summer and falling behind Arsenal in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres, the Red Devils have started exploring alternative options at the moment and Kean presents that opportunity.

