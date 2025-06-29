Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match against West Ham. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is now closing in on a move to German club Bayer Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old central defender is set to join the Bundesliga outfit for a deal worth around £35 million, including bonuses. Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the player will complete his medical tomorrow, and Liverpool will have an option to bring him back to the club in future.

However, the Reds will have to pay around £60-70 million in order to get the deal done.

Jarell Quansah needs game time

Quansah is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. However, he needs regular gametime to develop. If he manages to fulfil his potential in future, Liverpool might be able to bring him back to the club.

The 22-year-old struggled for game time last season, and the move to Germany could be ideal for him. It remains to be seen whether he can hold down a regular starting spot at the German club.

Leverkusen have lost Jonathan Tah, and they need to add more depth at the back. The 22-year-old could be the ideal long-term investment for them. If he manages to impress in the coming seasons, the German club should be able to double their investment.

For now, they will look to groom him into a key player for the club.

Liverpool eyeing defenders

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been linked with central defenders like Marc Guehi in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if they decide to sign the Crystal Palace star this summer. They could use more depth in the defensive unit, especially after the departure of the young defender.

Joe Gomez can be quite unreliable in terms of availability, and therefore, having another central defender at the club would be ideal.