Sources: Goalkeeper could start a transfer battle between Man United and Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea are both keeping a close eye on OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bułka, with the French club setting an asking price of €20-25 million.

As both Premier League giants assess their goalkeeping departments this summer, Bułka has emerged as a serious option, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

For Man United, the search for a reliable addition between the posts has become a priority following Andre Onana’s inconsistent spell at the club.

The goalkeeper has been involved in some high profile errors at the club and his failure to improve his form could become the reason of his departure from the club this summer.

Man United and Chelsea want a new goalkeeper this summer

Bułka’s strong performances in Ligue 1 have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world. The goalkeeper made 40 appearances for the French club last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also considering a move for Bułka, who previously spent time in their youth system, making him eligible as a “homegrown” player under Premier League rules.

This status could be a crucial factor for Chelsea, who are looking to find a reliable goalkeeper this summer. With Robert Sanchez failing to fully convince manager Enzo Maresca, the Blues have identified Bulka as one of their potential goalkeeping options.

Interest is strong for the Polish goalkeeper

Newly promoted Leeds United and Sunderland have already opened official talks with Nice, viewing Bułka as a cornerstone signing for their Premier League campaigns. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are exploring the Polish international due to the uncertain future of Emiliano Martinez.

Newcastle United are monitoring the situation closely as well, making the race to sign the Ligue 1 goalkeeper more intense.

Interest in Bułka extends beyond the Premier League, with AS Monaco keen to retain the goalkeeper in France following his strong Ligue 1 season.

Galatasaray submitted a €20 million offer, which Bułka turned down, reflecting his desire to remain in one of Europe’s top leagues. AC Milan have also surprisingly entered the race, monitoring Bułka as they plan their long-term succession in goal.

