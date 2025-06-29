Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Southampton attacker Tyler Dibling has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, the player has interest from Newcastle and Liverpool. However, he believes that the attacker should join a club like Crystal Palace instead.

The Eagles are showing interest in the 19-year-old attacker as well. Brown believes that Dibling will need to play regularly at this stage of his career, and the likes of Newcastle or Liverpool might not be able to provide him with that opportunity. Palace are in a position to offer him more game time, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Dibling urged to snub Liverpool and Newcastle

Brown revealed on Football Insider: “There’s been interest from Newcastle and Liverpool, but if he goes to either of those two it would be as one for the future rather than an immediate first-team option. “From his point of view, he needs to be playing regular football at this stage of his career. “Somewhere like Crystal Palace would be a better move for him. “I’m told they’re interested, and would be prepared to offer him more regular football.”

Crystal Palace could use Tyler Dibling

The London club could lose Eberechi Eze this summer, and they will need a quality replacement. The 19-year-old Southampton attacker could be a quality alternative. He will add goals and creativity to the side from the flanks. He has been described as a ‘special’ player.

Southampton have been relegated to the Championship, and the young attacker will want to move on. He is too good for the second division of English football. He will want to return to the top flight next season, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He’s a future prospect with tremendous potential, and he could be an asset for any club that manages to sign him this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could use more depth on the flanks, especially if they end up selling Federico Chiesa. The Italian struggled for regular gametime last season, and he could be sold in the summer. On the other hand, Newcastle need another attacker to complete the front three. Dibling could be the ideal acquisition for them alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.