Sunderland line up £35m move to sign Jobe Bellingham replacement

Sunderland have secured a significant breakthrough in the summer transfer window, reaching an agreement to sign highly rated midfielder Habib Diarra from RC Strasbourg in a deal worth €35.5 million including add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Black Cats have moved decisively to land the Senegalese international, with the clubs finalising terms to bring the talented midfielder to the Stadium of Light.

The agreement marks a major statement of intent from Sunderland, who are looking to strengthen their squad as they prepare for an exciting season in the Premier League.

Habib Diarra is edging closer to Sunderland move

Diarra, 21, has enjoyed a strong campaign in Ligue 1, making 30 appearances for Strasbourg last season while scoring four goals and providing five assists.

The player has been keen on a move to England, with the Premier League being his preferred destination as he looks to continue his development on one of football’s biggest stages.

Sunderland’s project, with its focus on youth development and an attractive playing style under Rosenior, is believed to have been a key factor to choose the Black Cats over rival interest.

After losing Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund this summer, Sunderland needed a midfielder of similar profile to replace the English midfielder.

They have managed to do just that by making a move for Diarra, a young player who has the potential to grow further.

Premier League clubs were keen on Diarra

Diarra’s move is expected to be completed swiftly, with the player set to undergo a medical in the coming days before being unveiled as Sunderland’s newest signing.

Interest in Habib Diarra has been high this summer, with Premier League clubs Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Aston Villa all expressing a strong desire to secure the talented midfielder’s signature.

However, despite this heavy competition, Sunderland are winning the race for the Senegalese international, having moved swiftly to agree a deal with RC Strasbourg.

