Graham Potter and Rocco Reitz (Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images, Imago/DeFodi Images)

West Ham need a big summer transfer window if they are to improve on their disappointing showing during the 2024-25 season, especially with a number of big players set to leave. But promising targets have been lined up.

One area that West Ham need to address this summer is midfield. Lucas Paqueta looks set to leave, while Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez are also among those that are expected to be moving on from the London Stadium.

And in regards to replacing at least one of the latter pair, West Ham have lined up an exciting talent.

West Ham leading race to sign Rocco Reitz

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham are favourites to sign Rocco Reitz, who is expected to leave Borussia Monchengladbach this summer. The 23-year-old was a standout performer for Germany during the recent U21 European Championship, where England emerged as winners against Reitz and his teammates in the final.

Brighton and Fulham are also in the race, while RB Leipzig could look to keep Reitz in the Bundesliga. But at this stage, West Ham are leading the race to bring him to the Premier League, and they have already entered into talks to sign the midfielder.

Reitz will be available for a mere £17m this summer, which that figure being the release clause in his Borussia Monchengladbach contract. That would be more than affordable for West Ham, who could need at least double that if Paqueta does leave the club, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

For now, it remains to be seen whether West Ham can get a deal done for Reitz. But if so, he would surely be an excellent addition to Graham Potter’s squad, especially if he were to continue the form he showed for Germany’s U21 side in Slovakia.