West Ham United star player could leave for as little as £30m

Lucas Paqueta is reportedly looking to leave West Ham United this summer as the Brazilian playmaker seeks a fresh start following a challenging season, according to The Sun.

Interest from his former club Flamengo and Saudi Arabian sides has emerged, with Paqueta open to a move as he looks to reignite his career.

The 27-year-old arrived at West Ham with high expectations and has shown flashes of his undeniable talent.

However, the 2024/25 campaign proved difficult for both Paqueta and the club, who endured a disappointing season and failed to meet their objectives, leading to a managerial change with Graham Potter taking over to lead a rebuild at the London Stadium.

West Ham United ready to offload Lucas Paqueta

Flamengo are keen to bring Paqueta back to Brazil, where he first made his name before moving to Europe, while Saudi clubs are prepared to offer lucrative contracts to tempt the midfielder to the Gulf region as part of the Saudi Pro League’s ongoing project to attract high-profile players.

Paqueta, who is open to both options, views this summer as the right time to take the next step in his career and leave the challenges of last season behind.

West Ham, while not actively pushing Paqueta out, are prepared to sanction his departure if a suitable offer arrives, with a fee in the region of £30 million likely to be enough to complete a deal.

The club recognises that Paqueta’s form was affected last season and believe a fresh environment could benefit both the player and the club.

Hammers want to reinvest funds in their squad

For Potter, the potential sale of Paqueta would free up valuable funds to reshape the squad in his image, targeting players who fit his tactical system as he looks to guide West Ham back to a competitive position in the Premier League.

The funds could help address key areas of the squad, with West Ham aiming for a more balanced squad for next season.

While Paqueta’s talent is clear, his potential departure would represent the beginning of a new era under Potter, allowing the club to move forward while providing the Brazilian with the opportunity to regain his form and confidence.

