Wolves plan to replace Semedo with Germany star

(Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are positioning themselves as frontrunners in the race to sign Jeremy Toljan from Serie A side Sassuolo this summer, as the club looks to reinforce its defensive ranks ahead of a crucial season under Vitor Pereira.

With club captain Nelson Semedo’s future hanging in the balance as his contract nears its expiry, Wolves are preparing for the possibility of a significant change on the right side of their defense.

While Pereira is reportedly keen to retain the 31-year-old Portuguese full-back, efforts to agree a new deal have so far proved challenging, and there is a growing expectation that Semedo could leave Molineux on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

Nelson Semedo could leave Wolves this summer

The defender has been linked with a move to Marseille.

In anticipation of this potential departure, Wolves have identified Toljan as a strong candidate to step in and fill the void left by Semedo.

According to reports from Fussball Transfers, Wolves have intensified their interest in the experienced Sassuolo defender, who has enjoyed a consistent season in Serie A.

Toljan brings a wealth of top-flight experience, having played in the Bundesliga, Serie A, and in European competitions during his career.

German defender is being eyed to replace Semedo

His ability to contribute in attack with overlapping runs and accurate deliveries into the box, while maintaining defensive discipline is what Wolves are looking to add to their squad.

While other clubs have expressed interest in the German defender, Wolves’ clear project under Pereira and the promise of Premier League football make them a strong destination for Toljan.

Toljan’s potential arrival would also add leadership and experience to a squad that may undergo further changes this summer, ensuring Wolves remain competitive in the Premier League next season.

