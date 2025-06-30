Ibrahima Konate and Cody Gakpo of Liverpool warm up during a training session. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer, and there have been questions whether he could replace Dominik Szoboszlai in the team.

The Hungarian International midfielder’s agent has now addressed such concerns, stating that the Liverpool midfielder has been in a competitive environment since he was a kid, and he is not worried about top-quality players joining the club.

The player’s agent also added that Liverpool are a big club and they are fighting for major trophies. Therefore, it is only natural for the club to bring in more competition for places.

Dominik Szoboszlai agent responds

He said on M4 Sport: “I am neither afraid of this question nor interested in it. “Dominik has been in an environment where competition is the norm since he was 16. I have never seen a Premier League-winning club that does not want to develop, that does not want to sign top players. “I am sure that the two of them will be together on the pitch in some form. “Of course, I do not have to put the team together, one of the best coaches in the world is sitting on the Liverpool bench, he has much more information than I do. “I trust that Dominik will jump this step and will be increasingly successful with the constantly developing team.”

Florian Wirtz to make an immediate impact?

It will be interesting to see how Arne Slot accommodates the German international midfielder in his starting lineup. He can operate as a central attacking midfielder, a left-sided winger, as well as a false nine.

He will be expected to add goals and creativity to the side next season. It remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running. Wirtz is a club record signing, and he will be expected to make an instant impact.

He is regarded as one of the best young players in football right now, and Liverpool will hope that he can develop into a world-class player for them over the next few years.

As for Szoboszlai, he was an important player for Liverpool last season, and the Reds will likely find a role for him in the starting lineup. Liverpool need his drive, work rate, and physicality in the middle of the park.