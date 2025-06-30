Nico Williams could still sign for Arsenal this summer (Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images)

Arsenal are in the market for a new left winger, and one of their leading targets has been Athletic Club’s Nico Williams. The 22-year-old has appeared destined to join Barcelona instead, but recent developments could give hopes to those that want the Spain international at the Emirates this summer.

In the last week, it has been taken for granted that Williams would be signing for Barcelona when the summer transfer window opens in Spain on the 1st of July. Personal terms have been agreed, and the La Liga champions are prepared to pay his release clause, which amounts to a total fee of €62m.

Barcelona have been readying themselves to pay Williams’ release clause this week, but they could now be forced to delay this.

Arsenal on alert as Barcelona move for Nico Williams stalls

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s bid to sign Williams has stalled. The reason for this is that the Catalan club are not happy about the registration demands that the 22-year-old has asked for, which these having come through after personal terms were agreed and signed off.

Barcelona consider the demands made by Williams and his agent to be unacceptable, and as a result, they will not press ahead with plans to trigger his release clause until a solution is reached. This means that there is a window of opportunity for Arsenal, who are still interested in signing the Athletic Club winger.

Williams’ arrival would be magnificent news for Arsenal, who would add a new level of dynamism to their attack alongside the expected signing of a new striker. Barcelona are still favourites for now, but if this impasse drags on, there will be an opening for the Gunners to swoop in and get their man.