Ollie Watkins could leave Aston Villa this summer (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Arsenal are still searching to sign a new striker, with moves for their leading targets having not gone as well as planned. As a result, there is a chance that they consider other targets, one of whom could be Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal have shown interest in Watkins in the past, and amid reports that Aston Villa are prepared to let the 29-year-old leave this summer, now could be the time for them to swoop.

Arsenal retain interest in Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins

As per Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown has revealed that Arsenal still have Watkins on their list of striker targets.

“Arsenal are still interested in Ollie Watkins. From what I hear, he’s keen to make that move to Arsenal because he supported them as a boy. Mikel Arteta wants to sign a striker and appreciates what Watkins can do, so it’s a move that looks like it would be best for all parties.

“It doesn’t always work that way, but it’s a move everybody is keen to get over the line. He wants to play regular football in the coming season to make sure he’s in the England squad for the World Cup next summer.

“From what I hear, he’s prepared to take the chance of going to Arsenal and become their number nine. I think he’s got a good chance of establishing himself there because he would go in as the best option in his position in a side who want to win the league.

“The only issue at the moment is that Arsenal are still considering a number of players for that position. I think Watkins will be one they go for if they miss out on somebody else, so it’s not a move which is going to happen in the next few days for example. That might not be ideal for Villa and their financial situation.”

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal make a concrete move for Watkins, who has registered 44 goals and 27 assists in his last two seasons with Aston Villa. But if their luck with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres remains the same, it would be no surprise to see efforts made.