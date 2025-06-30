Report: Arsenal & Man United offered £35m signing following £60m Chelsea deal

Mikel Arteta, Ruben Amorim, and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Justin Setterfield, David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs to have been offered the potential £35m transfer of Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku.

The France international has been on the radar of both Arsenal and Man Utd in recent times, and now looks even more likely to be available.

This is because Chelsea have just secured another attacking signing this summer with a £60m move for Brighton’s Joao Pedro, as per the Metro.

They suggest this will accelerate Nkunku’s exit from Stamford Bridge, with Arsenal, United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich mentioned as potential options.

Nkunku has struggled during his time at Chelsea, meaning he could now leave for a reduced fee of just £35m, according to the Metro.

Should clubs gamble on Christopher Nkunku transfer?

Nkunku looked a terrific talent during his time at former club RB Leipzig, but there’s no doubting he’s flopped during his spell in English football.

The 27-year-old might end up reviving his career, but there’s also no question he’d be a bit of a gamble after his recent struggles, and due to the fact that he’s not getting any younger.

One issue that’s also emerged at Chelsea is that it’s not at all clear what his best position is.

Nkunku started his career playing as more of a winger and sometimes even a wing-back, but he reinvented himself as a striker at Leipzig.

Season Games Goals RB Leipzig 2019/20 44 5 RB Leipzig 2020/21 40 7 RB Leipzig 2021/22 52 35 RB Leipzig 2022/23 36 23 Chelsea 2023/24 14 3 Chelsea 2024/25 45 15 TOTAL 241 88

At Chelsea, however, he’s never really been trusted with that role, though he’s also looked a bit out of place as an attacking midfielder.

Arsenal and Man Utd need more attacking options

Arsenal and United perhaps can’t afford to be too picky, however, with Nkunku looking like he could be a decent squad player for them, at the very least.

Arsenal lack depth behind Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, and Nkunku could be a smart signing to offer Mikel Arteta another option across his front three.

United, meanwhile, need to make changes after an awful season, and it’s easy to see Nkunku being an upgrade on flops like Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, or Rasmus Hojlund.