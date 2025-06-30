Nicolas Jackson could leave Chelsea this summer (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are expected to sign a new striker this summer, especially with Ollie Watkins facing an uncertain future at Villa Park. And their latest target has now emerged.

Unai Emery is keen on adding a new number nine to his squad, and one could arrive regardless of whether Watkins leaves. Jhon Duran needs to be replaced following his January move to Al-Nassr, which is why Aston Villa have been keeping a close eye on the striker market over the last few months.

And a market opportunity could be about to present itself to Aston Villa.

Unai Emery pushing for Aston Villa to sign Nicolas Jackson

As reported by Football Insider, Aston Villa are interested in signing Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, and a preliminary move has already been made to gauge the availability of the Senegalese striker. Emery is a big fan, and he sees him as an excellent option to be added to his squad for the 2025-26 season and beyond.

Chelsea have already signed Liam Delap this summer, and another striker option in Joao Pedro is expected to be signed this week. As such, they are prepared to allow Jackson to leave if an acceptable offer arrives during the transfer window.

It must be remembered that Emery previously worked with Jackson at La Liga side Villarreal, so it is perhaps no surprise that he would be keen on a reunion at Villa Park. And there is certainly scope for a deal to be done.

Jackson has sometimes struggled with the weight of expectation at Chelsea, so a move where he would not be under the spotlight as much would be ideal for his career progression. And given Emery’s track record of improving players, it would be a no-brainer for him to make the move to the Midlands.