General view outside the Liverpool stadium, as fans wave giant flags, which feature the Liverpool emblem. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a blow in their pursuit of the Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Magpies wanted to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton, but they have failed to do so. The player is now heading to Chelsea, and it seems unlikely that Newcastle will let a key player like Isak leave the club without bringing in a quality replacement.

Liverpool handed transfer blow

Previously, Alex Crook of talkSPORT suggested (h/t Liverpool Echo) that Liverpool’s pursuit of Swedish International striker could be made easier if Newcastle managed to sign Pedro from Brighton.

“They are huge fans of Alexander Isak at Newcastle, who wouldn’t be after his stellar season helping the Magpies qualify for the Champions League and end a seven-decade wait for silverware.

“I think this would be a difficult deal to do, but it might get easier if Newcastle win the race for Brighton’s Joao Pedro, that is a hotly contested one – a lot of interest from the Premier League and Europe.”

Newcastle unlikely to sell Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak in action for Newcastle Utd
Alexander Isak in action for Newcastle Utd (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle have missed out on the Brazilian, and it will come as a major blow for Liverpool now. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to move on to other targets. They need a reliable striker next season. Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from the club. He was quite underwhelming for Liverpool, and he scored just seven goals in all competitions. Liverpool need an upgrade, and it remains to be seen who they end up with.

Liverpool have done impressive business in the summer transfer window so far, and they will look to finish the window strongly. They should look to bring in a quality central defender and a reliable finisher. It would have been an exceptional acquisition for them. He is undoubtedly the best striker in the league right now, and he could have transformed Liverpool in the attack.

