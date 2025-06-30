After Pedro & Gittens: Chelsea still trying to sign “top talent” despite £50m bid being rejected

Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham against Aston Villa
Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham against Aston Villa (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly not done with their attacking signings just yet as they pursue West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus to follow their imminent deals for Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens.

That’s according to well-connected Blues journalist Simon Phillips on his Substack, with the reporter claiming the club are still trying to sign Kudus.

The west London giants have already apparently seen a £50m offer turned down by West Ham, but the Ghana international remains one of their top targets.

This could likely also mean that big names such as Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke are allowed to leave Stamford Bridge, even if they’re not necessarily up for sale at the moment.

Chelsea reshuffling their attack this summer

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham
Mohammed Kudus of West Ham (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea seem determined to keep on making changes to their front three with a number of new arrivals.

If CFC do indeed end up getting all three of Pedro, Gittens and Kudus then that will be a very different-looking side for Enzo Maresca next season.

Liam Delap has also already joined from Ipswich Town, while Jadon Sancho’s loan at Stamford Bridge has come to an end.

If Jackson and Madueke leave, that might give Maresca just the right number of options to choose from up front, but one imagines there could be further departures.

Who could leave Chelsea this summer?

The Metro have also reported on Christopher Nkunku looking likely to leave Chelsea, with the Frenchman offered to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United for just £35m.

It might also be worth looking at other attacking players like Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling, who surely aren’t going to be part of Chelsea’s first-team plans after returning from unsuccessful loan spells.

Pedro Neto also didn’t have the best first season at Chelsea, but it could be that he’ll still get a chance to rotate with whichever new signings come in.

