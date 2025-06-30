Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are looking to improve their attacking unit this summer, and they have submitted an offer to sign Oumar Diakite from Stade de Reims.

According to a report from Africa Foot, the 21-year-old has impressed the Eagles with his performances last season, and Palace have now offered £9 million to get the deal done. Reims have been relegated to the second division of French football, and the player will look to move on and join a bigger club.

Oumar Diakite will fancy a Premier League move

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be quite exciting for the player. The report claims that Crystal Palace have been tracking the player for quite some time, and they have offered him a five-year contract.

Meanwhile, the report also claims that the French outfit are not keen on losing the striker this summer. However, he wants to join Crystal Palace, and that will certainly give the Eagles a position of strength when it comes to negotiations.

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

Crystal Palace ready to outbid Napoli in the race for €35 million-rated attacker

Crystal Palace need attacking depth

They need more depth and quality in the attacking unit, and Diakite would be a solid long-term acquisition for them. He could compete with Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Philippe Mateta for the starting role next season.

He is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a player for the club in the long run. If he manages to fulfil his potential at the London club, the £9 million investment could look like a huge bargain in future.

Crystal Palace managed to win the FA Cup last season, and they have an exciting project. It is not surprising that the player wants to join them. It remains to be seen whether all parties can wrap up the move quickly.

Crystal Palace have a replacement lined up for Arsenal and Spurs target Eberechi Eze