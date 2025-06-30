Unai Emery applauding the Aston Villa fans (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are being tipped to re-sign former central midfield player Douglas Luiz for a discount price this summer.

Former Villa scout Bryan King thinks the move could make sense for all parties, with Luiz struggling since his move to Juventus, while Unai Emery probably didn’t want to sell the Brazilian anyway.

Luiz was a key player for Emery’s side before his surprise exit last summer, and King thinks there would surely be an interest from both sides in working together again.

Villa have been under pressure to sell players at various points due to Financial Fair Play, with Luiz leaving last summer and Jhon Duran also being sold in January.

If they could afford it, however, they would surely be interested in the opportunity to re-sign Luiz.

Aston Villa tipped to bring Douglas Luiz back to the club

Speaking to Villa News, King said: “I think Villa could look to bring him back.

“Why not? I think he would have been kept at the club anyway had Villa not needed the money. He hasn’t settled in well at Juventus, and it might not hurt Luiz to make a Villa return.

“They would basically be getting him for half price after selling him previously.”

Luiz Villa return could make sense for all parties

Luiz looks like he’d surely still have a key role in this Villa side, even if Amadou Onana ended up joining to help replace him.

Onana’s presence in defensive midfield doesn’t necessarily have to mean Luiz misses out on regular playing time, however, as he could operate in a more attacking role instead.

The 27-year-old’s struggles at Juve, though, might mean the club would also do well to consider other options, as there’s no guarantee he’d be able to get back to his best straight away.