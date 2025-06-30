“Contacts are taking place” – Fabrizio Romano delivers hugely exciting Arsenal transfer update

Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring for Palace away to Arsenal last season
Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring for Palace away to Arsenal last season (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has reported on the Eberechi Eze to Arsenal transfer story, giving fans the exciting update they were hoping for.

A number of outlets have reported on Eze being a target for Arsenal, but Romano is one of the most trusted names in the business and so him chiming in with an update is bound to hit a little different.

See below as Romano has posted on X to say that Arsenal have had contacts over the England international, who is also on Tottenham’s list of targets for this summer…

Romano said: “Arsenal have made contact with Eberechi Eze’s camp over the weekend. Contacts are taking place for Crystal Palace star with #AFC informed on deal conditions. Tottenham remain also keen on Eze.”

Eberechi Eze to Arsenal could give Mikel Arteta’s side a new dimension

Arsenal had a slightly disappointing 2024/25 campaign by their recent high standards, finishing second in the Premier League again but without ever putting in the most convincing challenge.

Eberechi Eze in action for Crystal Palace against Chelsea
Eberechi Eze in action for Crystal Palace against Chelsea (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Gunners also struggled against eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals, with finishing their chances seeming to be quite clearly the main problem.

But as well as that, Arsenal were arguably lacking someone with a bit of an X factor about them, and Eze is just that kind of player.

Capable of playing on the left or centrally, Eze has real flair to his game, and is someone who can contribute double figures for both goals and assists across a single season.

Eze would surely favour Arsenal over Tottenham

If it comes down to Arsenal or Tottenham, Eze would surely find it easy to pick a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Spurs were really poor last season, though of course they’ll hope to improve after hiring Thomas Frank as their new manager to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Still, Arsenal are surely closer to winning major trophies like the Premier League title, and Eze might also be tempted to return to his former club and write a new chapter after being let go by the north Londoners when he was in their academy.

