Harvey Elliott celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell Harvey Elliott for around £40m this summer, with West Ham United among the clubs to have enquired about him.

The 22-year-old has really caught the eye recently, having just been named the player of the tournament as England Under-21s won the European Championships.

Still, it’s been tricky for Elliott to get regular playing time at Liverpool and he could now move on if the price is right, according to TBR Football.

The report states that West Ham and numerous other clubs are showing an interest in Elliott.

That includes names from the Premier League, but also Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, according to TBR Football.

What next for Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott?

This latest update on Elliott is not so dissimilar from what CaughtOffside were told a few days ago.

The England Under-21 international could be open to leaving Anfield and could also have Chelsea as potential surprise suitors this summer, sources confirmed to CaughtOffside.

Some Liverpool fans will surely be concerned about losing this talented young player, but it seems like it’s going to continue to be difficult for him to play regularly in Arne Slot’s side.

In many ways, West Ham looks like an ideal destination for him as he could be given more of a key role and could be a good fit for Graham Potter’s style of football.

Still, if Elliott also has interest from big clubs in Germany, or someone with Champions League football like Chelsea, then it might be tricky for the Hammers to convince him to choose a move to the London Stadium instead.

Where do you see Elliott playing his football next season, or should LFC fight as hard as possible to keep him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!