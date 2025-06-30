Daniel Farke and Nick Pope (Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images, Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Leeds have been busy in the transfer market this summer, with two deals having already been sewn up. And more will be arriving at Elland Road in the coming weeks, and one could be heading there from Newcastle.

Lukas Nmencha and Jaka Bijol have already signed on the dotted line, and they will soon be followed by defender Sebastiaan Bornauw, who is expected to arrive soon after Leeds agreed a fee with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Bijol and Bornauw are solid defensive reinforcements for Leeds, who have now set their sights on adding a new starting goalkeeper to Daniel Farke’s squad.

Leeds want to sign Nick Pope as new starting goalkeeper

As reported by The Mirror’s Simon Mullock (via GiveMeSport), Leeds are keen on signing Nick Pope this summer. The Newcastle man could be set to lose his starting spot at St James’ Park due to the expected arrival of James Trafford from Burnley, so a move to another Premier League where he would be number one could appeal to him.

Leeds are monitoring Newcastle’s efforts to sign Trafford, and if a deal is done, they are planning to make an approach to sign Pope.

Newcastle could be open to selling Pope, whose £100k-a-week contract expires next summer. He has been a top performer for the Carabao Cup champions since joining three years ago, but with Eddie Howe keen to have a goalkeeper that is comfortable with the ball at his feet, his time as number one could be over.

Leeds have been monitoring Pope for a while, and they are primed to make their move. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done, but if so, he would be a more dependable alternative to Illan Meslier, who has been the club’s starter in recent years.