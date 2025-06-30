England star available for Leeds transfer in £25m deal

James McAtee in action for Manchester City against Crystal Palace (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds United are one of the clubs being linked strongly with a transfer move for Manchester City’s talented young attacking midfielder James McAtee.

The 22-year-old, who can play centrally or out wide, has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular at the Etihad Stadium, and could soon leave.

According to reliable Leeds journalist Jack Gaughan, McAtee can now leave Man City for a fee of around £25m this summer.

It remains to be seen if McAtee will leave City on loan or permanently, but Leeds seem to have an exciting opportunity here.

James McAtee looks like an ideal signing for Leeds United this summer

Leeds have just won promotion to the Premier League, so will need a good summer transfer window to prepare them for life back in the top flight.

With all three newly-promoted clubs going straight back down in the season just gone, it’s not going to be easy for Leeds to survive in the season ahead.

LUFC could do well to snap up McAtee if possible, as he’s already got some experience at the highest level, whilst also being a bright prospect for the future.

The England Under-21 international would surely do well for Leeds and thrive upon being given more playing time and a bigger role.

It’s going to be hard for McAtee to play more often in Pep Guardiola’s side, so a move like this looks perfect for all parties involved.