Liverpool plot player-plus-cash deal to sign 24 year-old summer target

Liverpool FC
Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Liverpool are interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window, and they could look to use Ben Doak as a makeweight in the deal.

According to a report via Express, Liverpool are hoping to sign the 24-year-old England international defender, and it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are prepared to accept a cash plus player deal for the defender.

Marc Guehi would improve Liverpool

Guehi has been outstanding for the Eagles, and there is no doubt that he would improve Liverpool defensively. The Reds have agreed to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, and they need to find a quality alternative. Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems, and another central defender would be ideal.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and Crystal Palace are under pressure to sell him. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year. It makes sense for the London outfit to sell Guehi for a reasonable amount of money this summer.

Joao Pedro celebrates a goal for Brighton
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner
Can Liverpool convince Crystal Palace?

Man United target Marc Guehi in action for Crystal Palace
However, Crystal Palace are holding out for a fee of around £50 million for their captain, and Liverpool do not plan to pay that kind of money for a player who is in the final 12 months of his contract. Therefore, they are exploring a player plus cash deal.

Doak does not have a future at Liverpool, and he was on loan at Middlesbrough last season. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and leaving Liverpool would be ideal. A move to Crystal Palace could be ideal for him if they can provide him with ample opportunities. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.

