Fabrizio Romano provides exclusive Liverpool transfer update – three names to watch

Darwin Nunez and Andrew Robertson celebrate for Liverpool against Southampton (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There could be many signings for Liverpool this summer, but also for Liverpool the situation is very clear – they also need some outgoings.

So don’t forget about the situation of Darwin Nunez, because there is interest from Napoli, but at the moment no agreement between club to club on the transfer fee. There is still a gap between Liverpool and Napoli and this is a significant gap as of today on the valuation of the player.

Then let’s see what happens with more clubs in Europe and also in Saudi, who are also interested, because Darwin Nunez will be for sure one to watch in this summer’s transfer window.

Could Federico Chiesa follow Darwin Nunez from Liverpool to Napoli?

We also have to keep an eye on the situation of Federico Chiesa, because, according to my information, he wants to go back to Italy. He wants to leave Liverpool, not because he has any problem – he loves the club, he loves his teammates, and all the people at the club – but the problem is that Chiesa is not playing on a regular basis.

So, he wants to go, he wants to play, he also wants to be back with the Italian national team, so playing regularly for his club will be crucial.

So, Chiesa is going, but let’s just see which club will be able to reach an agreement with Liverpool. There is some interest from Italy, especially from Napoli also in this case.

Why Andy Robertson didn’t move to Atletico Madrid

Then finally, Andy Robertson – there was a possibility, a real possibility, for him to go to Atletico Madrid, but then Liverpool didn’t want the player to leave on a free transfer.

Now let’s see what’s going to happen with more clubs interested. At the moment, the player himself has not decided what he wants to do, he never gave any final green light to Atletico, to respect Liverpool, and make his decision on the future very soon.