Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester United ace has rejected offers to stay and sign new deal

Manchester United have done well to keep hold of exciting young talent Jayden Ngwashi despite him also receiving offers from other clubs.

That’s according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, with the Italian journalist explaining that the 16-year-old has agreed a new four-year deal with Man Utd.

See below for details as Romano posted this exclusive update this morning, in what is surely good news for the Red Devils as they look to continue their tradition of bringing through homegrown players into their first-team…

Ngwashi might not be the biggest name in world football yet, but the teenage centre-back looks like a player with a bright future.

It’s not clear precisely which clubs were interested in Ngwashi, but it seems they went as far as making him offers, which he has turned down.

Manchester United building for the future

Ruben Amorim during Man United's Europa League final defeat to Tottenham
Ruben Amorim during Man United’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

United manager Ruben Amorim inherited a struggling squad when he took over at Old Trafford, but some progress has been made with signings of talented young players.

Leny Yoro joined last summer, while Chido Obi Martin and Ayden Heaven were also poached from rivals Arsenal.

Patrick Dorgu also joined in January, and now keeping hold of someone like Ngwashi can help the club continue to build for the future.

After spending so much on so many flops, this would be a welcome change of direction by MUFC towards a more sustainable model in the future.

