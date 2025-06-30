Bruno Fernandes and Morgan Rogers in action during Man United's 0-0 goal against Aston Villa in October 2024 (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

After missing on European qualification for next season, Man United need to raise funds to be able to sign all of their targets. Marcus Rashford is one player that an exit will be sought for, but one of this suitors has now fallen by the wayside.

Rashford is not counted on by Ruben Amorim, and as such, a sale is wanted this summer. One possible way for this to happen could have been by the triggering of the buy clause in Man United’s loan agreement with Aston Villa, whom the 27-year-old was with during the second half of last season.

Aston Villa confirm they are not signing Marcus Rashford

But this is no longer an option, with Aston Villa confirming that Rashford will officially return to Man United from Tuesday, when the two clubs’ loan agreement expires.

Marco Asensio and Axel Disasi, who were on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea respectively, will also be leaving Villa Park, on top of goalkeeper Robin Olsen and defender Kortney Hause, both of whom see their contracts expire at midnight.

Aston Villa had a £40m buy option for Rashford, but it is not a surprise that they have decided against triggering it. He did relatively well during his loan spell, with four goals and five assists in 17 appearances across all competitions, but it was not enough for that amount of money to be splashed out.

Man United must now look for another club to buy Rashford. Newcastle are exploring a deal, but it could be more likely that he ends up at Barcelona, which is the club he wants to join this summer. However, that would be a massive problem for those at Old Trafford, with the La Liga champions only contemplating a loan deal.