Manchester City vs Al Hilal Live Stream – How to watch Pep Guardiola’s side’s next Club World Cup match

Manchester City players line up at the Club World Cup (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester City take on Al Hilal as they look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side thrashed Juventus in their final group game, and will surely be the huge favourites to get past Al Hilal, even if the Saudi Pro League club have some big names on their books these days.

One familiar face will be former Man City full-back Joao Cancelo, while Al Hilal also have former Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves on their books.

It should make for a fascinating contest, as City will need to be at their best, because taking their Saudi opponents lightly could perhaps pave the way for an upset.

How to watch Manchester City vs Al Hilal

If you fancy staying up until 2am to watch this one, then the best way to live stream the Club World Cup is with DAZN. They are offering a free service this summer, which can also be upgraded to a premium service to include extended highlights and replays.

The free stream will just have the match, but that’s still sure to be a tempting offer for many fans looking to follow this new-look tournament this summer.

Can a non-European side win the Club World Cup?

Top European teams will surely be the favourites in this competition, with Man City up there alongside Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as the teams to watch.

However, we’ve also seen plenty of quality from other teams around the world, and Al Hilal might be well-placed to cause an upset.

Simone Inzaghi recently took over as manager after leaving his position at Inter Milan, where he became widely regarded as one of the most exciting coaches in Europe.

That’s the calibre Saudi teams can now attract, so Guardiola will need to be on his toes to get past these tricky opponents.