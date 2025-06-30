Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans after a Premier League match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are closing in on the capture of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

According to a report from Noticias de Gipuzkoa, the player has travelled to London on Sunday for his medical. The deal is likely to be made official early next month.

Martin Zubimendi could prove to be a quality addition

Arsenal have beaten Real Madrid to his signature, and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish International can hit the ground running in the Premier League. He was outstanding for club and country over the past year, and there is no doubt that he has the qualities to succeed in English football.

Arsenal have parted ways with Jorginho, and they needed a quality central midfielder who can control the tempo of the game from the deep and help out defensively. The Spanish international seems like the ideal fit, and it will be interesting to see how he performs next season. Zubimendi scored 10 goals and produced nine assists in 236 games for Real Sociedad.

Arsenal move could be ideal for the player

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and this is the right time for him to try out a new challenge. Joining one of the biggest clubs in the world could prove to be a wise decision for him. Arsenal have been fighting for the league title and the Champions League. They will want to win a major trophy next season, and Zubimendi could be a key player for them.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could lose Thomas Partey this summer as well, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in a more defensively-minded midfielder as well. They need to plug the gaps in their squad if they want to do well next season. They have come close to winning major trophies, but they have not been able to get over the line. Players like Zubimendi could take them to the next level.