Newcastle are looking to sign a new striker this summer, regardless of the outcome of Liverpool and Arsenal interest in Alexander Isak. Having been snubbed by Joao Pedro, they could now move for a market opportunity.

Newcastle have been plagued by PSR troubles in recent years, but for this summer, there will be no problems. No moves have been completed yet, but there is an expectation that funds in excess of £100m will be spent during the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

But in their bid to sign a new backup striker to Isak due to the expected departure of Callum Wilson, they may avoid paying a transfer fee.

Newcastle and Fulham competing for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are among the clubs ready to step up their pursuit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who will be a free agent when his Everton contract expires on Tuesday. Fulham are also credited an interest in the 28-year-old, who has 57 Premier League goals during his career.

As well as Newcastle and Fulham, there is expected to be clubs from outside of the Premier League that consider moving for Calvert-Lewin, who announced over the weekend that he would not be signing a new deal at Everton. West Ham have also held talks in recent weeks, so there will be plenty of suitors to contend with.

As a backup to Isak, Newcastle could do much worse than signing Calvert-Lewin, although there will be concerns about his injury record – especially considering that Wilson’s inability to stay fit in the reason that he will be leaving St James’ Park when his own contract runs out.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Calvert-Lewin heads to Newcastle – or Fulham. He would not be a glamorous signing for either club, but he could be very effective.