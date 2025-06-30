Anthony Elanga is wanted by Newcastle (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Newcastle are yet to make a signing this summer, but there is growing confidence that one or two deals can be done in the next couple of weeks. James Trafford is closing in on a move, and he could be followed to St James’ Park by Anthony Elanga.

Having ended their interest in Bryan Mbeumo, who has his heart set on a move to Man United, Newcastle turned their interest to Elanga. They submitted their opening offer, worth in the region of £45m, last week, but it was swiftly rejected by Nottingham Forest, who do not want to sell the 23-year-old.

But that rejection has not deterred Newcastle. New talks have taken place in recent days, and soon, another offer will be tabled.

Newcastle ready to submit second offer for Anthony Elanga

As reported by Football Insider, Newcastle are readying themselves to make an improved offer for Elanga, whom Eddie Howe is desperate to add to his squad for the 2025-26 season and beyond.

While Forest have stated that they do not want to sell Elanga, it’s believed that they could accept a bid in the region of £60m. Newcastle will come closer to this amount with their next offer, although it is more likely to be in the region of £50-55m.

Elanga would be a excellent addition to Howe’s squad, having improved significantly since joining Forest two years ago. He is believed to be very interested in the move, especially as he would be playing in the Champions League next season.

The possible arrival of Elanga could also help Newcastle retain the services of Alexander Isak. The pair, who are international teammates, are said to be very close, so this could be another incentive for the Magpies to get a deal done with Forest.