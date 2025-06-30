Casemiro of Manchester United leads his team around the pitch. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality replacement for Casemiro, and Wilfred Ndidi has been identified as a target.

The Brazilian has not been at his best over the last 12 months, and the Red Devils will need alternatives. According to a report from Fichajes, they have now identified Wilfred Ndidi as an alternative to the defensive midfielder.

Man United keen on Wilfred Ndidi

The 28-year-old will be allowed to leave Leicester City for a fee of just £8 million. He has a clause in his contract which allows him to move for a reasonable amount of money in the event of relegation.

Manchester United have been following the midfielder for a while, and it seems that they are not prepared to make a move for him. The Nigerian International has shown his ability in the Premier League in the past, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition for Manchester United. The player is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to fight for trophies with the Red Devils if the move goes through.

It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself at a big club.

Man United need an alternative to Casemiro

Meanwhile, Casemiro could still be an important player for Manchester United, but they cannot rely on him to perform at a high level every week. Adding more depth to the defensive midfield department would be a wise decision. Ndidi could be a solid acquisition for them for the right price.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal across the line.

They were quite vulnerable defensively last season, and a quality defensive midfielder could make a big difference. The Nigerian will help shield the back four and break up the opposition’s attacking moves. He will help them tighten up at the back and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.