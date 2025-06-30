Victor Kristiansen is set to leave Leicester this summer (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sunderland are looking to improve their squad ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League, and new defenders are wanted. And someone that could make the move to the Stadium of Light is Victor Kristiansen.

It has been a busy few weeks for Sunderland in terms of transfer business. Jobe Bellingham left for Borussia Dortmund, and he is set to be replaced by Habib Diarra, with a deal having been agreed with Strasbourg. And more will follow him through the door in the North East.

And in their bid to improve their options at full-back, Sunderland have now turned their attention to Kristiansen.

Sunderland set sights on summer move for Victor Kristiansen

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio (via Last Word on Sports), Sunderland have a genuine interest in Kristiansen, who was relegated from the Premier League with Leicester last season, having featured in 31 matches across competitions.

The 22-year-old has also attracted attention from AS Roma, whose former sporting director Florent Ghisolfi will be taking up a similar role at Sunderland. As such, it is believed that the interest derives from him.

It makes sense for Leicester to cash in on Kristiansen now, given that Sunderland are only one of several suitors that has gathered in recent months. Clubs in Italy, where he had an impressive loan spell with Bologna during the 2023-24 season, are said to be keeping tabs, but staying in the Premier League could be his desired move.

It is not yet clear what Leicester’s asking price would be for Kristiansen, but Sunderland should be able to get a deal done if one is pursued. For now, it remains to be seen whether he is their desired target to strengthen at left-back, or whether someone else is opted for instead.